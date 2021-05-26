How financial planning can help you. Exhibit A: Selling your home before getting married — and facing this avoidable tax mistake

As discussions loom about rising income tax rates, many Americans are turning their attention to tax planning. The decision to convert a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, like most planning decisions, is very personalized. Before weighing the advantages and disadvantages of a conversion, it may be helpful to review the differences in how traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are taxed. Contributions to traditional IRAs were made with pre-tax dollars, contributions and earnings grow tax-free, and distributions are tax-free. Both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are subject to early withdrawal penalty taxes.