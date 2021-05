Gone but not forgotten, legendary Jeopardy! host and Icon Alex Trebek is still on the minds of fans of the hit game show. For 36 years, Trebek stood behind the Jeopardy! lectern, officiating the quiz show with immense skill and talent. Known for his superior intellect, Trebek became a household name for class, grace and charm. Millions tuned in nightly to watch Jeopardy!, knowing Trebek’s calm demeanor and soothing elegance would be there to greet them. The television icon passed away in November of last year at 80-years-old. He battled pancreatic cancer for years before his death. In typical Alex Trebek fashion, he remained behind the host’s podium until the very end. He recorded his final Jeopardy! episodes just days before his passing.