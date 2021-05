Hey Saul everyone is going to say Isiah Simmons simply because they both are from Kansas and are fast, but I think that you hit the nail on the head with that comp. When you watch him play he is a faster version of Muse with the same body type, which is why I think that it would be cool to watch him play OLB, with that pure speed and the frame to be able to get guys to the ground. We are after better pure safeties, so I would like to see him at backer.