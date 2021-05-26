newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Technical Tidbits 5/26: Georgia Tech Baseball begins ACC Tournament

By Jake Patterson
fromtherumbleseat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over 45 baseball games, it’s finally postseason time for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The ACC Coastal Division champions will open the ACC Tournament against longtime rival Clemson, that game will be played today at 7 p.m. ET (RSN). The Jackets finished the regular season at 28-21 (21-15 ACC) and were placed in pool B for the ACC Tournament taking place in Charlotte. During the regular season, Tech swept the lone series against Clemson that took place in Atlanta. The Tigers were defeated by the other pool B squad, Louisville, yesterday by a score of 15-10. This is a must-win game for the Jackets, if they lose, their path to an ACC Championship becomes exponentially more difficult, as Louisville would hold the lone win over a common opponent during the tournament.

www.fromtherumbleseat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Acc Tournament#Clemson Football#College Football#Louisville Football#Auburn Football#Georgia Tech Baseball#Acc Tournament#Acc Coastal Division#Tigers#Acc Championship#Pro Football Focus#Rsn#Yamaha#Longtime Rival Clemson#Atlanta#Ranking#Charlotte#Talent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Why Georgia Tech is the ACC’s most underrated team in 2021

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2020 college football campaign, albeit abnormal, prevailed through the COVID-19 pandemic. With Notre Dame included in a ten-game conference slate, Clemson’s stranglehold of the league was challenged by the Fighting Irish through the regular season, but ultimately gave way to the Tigers’ sixth-straight ACC Championship. Both...
Georgia StateGwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Tech outlasts Georgia in another college baseball thriller between the rivals

Tuesday night’s Georgia-Georgia Tech baseball game was just one of a long line of terrific games in the series between these in-state rivals. With enormous postseason implications, Tuesday’s game went well into the night, lasting a Georgia Tech baseball record five hours and 37 minutes. The bullpens for both clubs were hard at work all night, as 17 pitchers were used in total.
NBAfromtherumbleseat.com

Technical Tidbits 5/17: Hall of Famer, Chris Bosh

Congratulations to Georgia Tech legend Chris Bosh on being elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The announcement came over the weekend. He will be one of 16 new members who will be inducted. The enshrining ceremony for the Class of 2021 will take place on September 11th of this year. Bosh becomes the first former Georgia Tech player to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame. What a way to top of a brilliant career that includes two NBA Championships and an Olympic gold medal.
Charlotte, NCgoheels.com

Baseball Begins ACC Championship With Pitt Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina (26-25, 18-18) begins its trek to an eighth ACC Championship this week with Pittsburgh (22-19, 16-17) on Tuesday at Truist Park in Charlotte, N.C. • North Carolina is coming off a one-win weekend against Georgia Tech to finish the regular season. • With a hit...
College Sportsarkansastechnews.com

Tech Tidbits: NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!

When Arkansas Tech University's Andre Jacobs stepped to the 17th tee at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Friday afternoon, he carried on his shoulders the hopes and dreams of a process that was set into motion three quarters of a century earlier. It began when...
College Sportsfromtherumbleseat.com

Technical Tidbits 5/24: Yellow Jackets clinch Coastal Division

The Yellow Jackets final baseball game of the regular season helped them cap off their second ACC Coastal Championship in as many seasons. The game at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium was an impressive showing for Tech who ended up winning 10-6 over North Carolina. As the article mentions, with the win the Yellow Jackets are now 80-65 against the Tar Heels. Some of the Yellow Jackets who turned in impressive performances include Luke Waddell and Austin Wilhite who made key plays offensively and defensively. Also mentioned in the article were Andrew Jenkins, Stephen Reid, Justyn-Henry Malloy and Kevin Parada. Next up for the team will be the ACC Championship. They finished the regular season 28-21 overall and 21-15 in the ACC.
Virginia Statecbs19news

UVA opens ACC Tournament with win over Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia took an early lead against Virginia Tech and the Cavaliers pitching staff held on for a 3-2 win in their ACC Tournament opener. UVA went up 1-0 in the second inning after a sac fly from Jake Gelof scored Logan Michaels. Freshman Kyle Teel followed up in the third inning with a two-run home run to put the Cavaliers up 3-0, Teel's team-leading eighth homer of the season.
College SportsPosted by
WRAL News

Heels drop ACC Tournament opener 5-3 to Pitt

Charlotte, N.C. — Under the lights in game three of the 2021 ACC Tournament, North Carolina (26-25) fell 5-3 to Pittsburgh (23-19) to open pool play on Tuesday evening. After a scoreless first inning, Pittsburgh took the first lead of the game in the second frame on a fielder's choice. After two Panthers drew walks and advanced on a wild pitch, Pittsburgh plated the game's first run on a groundball to first base.
College SportsBleacher Report

ACC Baseball Tournament 2021: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Wednesday marks the biggest day of the 2021 ACC baseball tournament thus far, with the top two teams during the regular season taking the field for the first time. There was one upset on the first day of the tournament Tuesday as No. 10 Pittsburgh earned a win over sixth-seeded North Carolina. None of the top five seeds were in action.
Florida StateSalisbury Post

Sports briefs: Duke routs Florida State in ACC baseball tournament

CHARLOTTE — Michael Rothenberg hit his second career grand slam in a five-run first inning and No. 9 seed Duke beat fifth-seeded Florida State 12-1 on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament for its ninth straight victory. Duke (30-20) faces Miami in a pool-play game today and Florida State (29-23) plays...
College Sportspittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Starts ACC Tournament With Dramatic, 5-3 Win Over UNC

The writing has been on the wall ever since Pitt baseball capped their regular season by suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of last-place Wake Forest: in order to make the NCAA Tournament, the Panthers needed as many wins as possible in the ACC Tournament. “We started a new...