Technical Tidbits 5/26: Georgia Tech Baseball begins ACC Tournament

After over 45 baseball games, it’s finally postseason time for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The ACC Coastal Division champions will open the ACC Tournament against longtime rival Clemson, that game will be played today at 7 p.m. ET (RSN). The Jackets finished the regular season at 28-21 (21-15 ACC) and were placed in pool B for the ACC Tournament taking place in Charlotte. During the regular season, Tech swept the lone series against Clemson that took place in Atlanta. The Tigers were defeated by the other pool B squad, Louisville, yesterday by a score of 15-10. This is a must-win game for the Jackets, if they lose, their path to an ACC Championship becomes exponentially more difficult, as Louisville would hold the lone win over a common opponent during the tournament.