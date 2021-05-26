Bogdan Bogdanović Turned His Season Around. Can He Help The Hawks Beat The Knicks?
Very few NBA players had a more eventful 2020-21 season than Bogdan Bogdanović. The 28-year-old wing was widely considered one of the top free agents available during the 2020 offseason, and the Milwaukee Bucks apparently wanted Bogdanović so badly that they negotiated a sign-and-trade agreement to acquire him from his former team, the Sacramento Kings, before league rules permitted them to do so. The only problem with that was that Bogdanović himself never actually agreed to sign with Milwaukee (though he may have told Giannis Antetokounmpo that he wanted to), and so the deal fell apart when Bogdanović instead elected to hit the market.1.fivethirtyeight.com