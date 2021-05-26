newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The New York Liberty Are Shooting Lights Out — And They Could Get Even Better

By Howard Megdal
FiveThirtyEight
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering the season, FiveThirtyEight’s new Elo-based WNBA projections had the New York Liberty finishing 12th in the league, with just a 26 percent chance to make the playoffs and less than a 1 percent chance at winning it all. Six games into this 32-game season, it’s time to reevaluate. Elo now projects the Liberty at 71 percent to make the playoffs, with a 6 percent chance of a double bye and 2 percent chance to win it all.

fivethirtyeight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leilani Mitchell
Person
Sami Whitcomb
Person
Sabrina Ionescu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Even#Champions League#Fivethirtyeight#Vanderslootian#Mvp#Wnba Advanced Stats#Kylee Shook#Game#Championship Teams#Second Chance Points#Seattle#The League#Atlanta Dream Mainstay#Indiana Fever Castoff#Long Range Shooting#20 Plus Points#Bunches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Basketballswishappeal.com

WNBA: Top players entering 2021 (No. 30 through No. 21)

We're counting down the 30 players most prepared to have the best seasons in 2021. Rookies and players like Sabrina Ionescu who have very little WNBA experience were not considered. Here’s a look at No. 30 through No. 21:. 30) Ariel Atkins. Washington Mystics. Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen both being...
NBAWenatchee World

After standout rookie season, Ezi Magbegor could be key on Storm's thin frontcourt

Before Storm training camp began last week, Dan Hughes had never really coached Ezi Magbegor. While sitting out the WNBA season last year due to medical reasons, Hughes studied a ton of video on the 6-foot-4 center with the 6-7 wingspan who garnered All-Rookie team consideration after averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and shooting 56.9% from the floor as a reserve.
NBAWTOP

Sabrina Ionescu lifts Liberty past Fever with late 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu made a 3-pointer from the wing with 0.4 seconds left to give the New York Liberty a 90-87 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night in the WNBA’s season opener. Ionescu finished with 25 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in her Barclays...
BasketballYardbarker

Explain one play: Breaking down Sabrina Ionescu's game-winner

With 7:25 left in the third quarter, Sabrina Ionescu finds herself stationed on the left block. She's waiting patiently on the inbound, though she won't be the one to receive it. Not yet, anyway. Betnijah Laney inbounds the ball to Kylee Shook, positioned above the break. Ionescu sets a screen...
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Ionescu hits 3 with 0.4 left, Liberty beat Fever 90-87

NEW YORK — (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had a dream that she would hit a winning shot in her New York City debut. That dream became reality when Ionescu made a 3-pointer from the wing with less than a second remaining to give the New York Liberty a 90-87 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night in the WNBA's season opener.
BasketballUSA Today

WATCH: Sabrina Ionescu drills game-winner in WNBA season opener

If anybody thought Sabrina Ionescu would be slowed down by last year’s ankle injury, better think again. Always eager to make the big play, Ionescu made the biggest play of them all as she hit a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining to give her New York Liberty the 90-87 win over the Indianapolis Fever.
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Three Stars from the New York Liberty’s win vs Indiana

Sabrina Ionescu kicked off the WNBA’s 25th season with a bang, hitting the game-winning in the New York Liberty’s 90-87 win over Indiana. Sabrina Ionescu made a legendary Barclays Center debut, sinking a game-winning three-pointer with 0.4 seconds to go in the game, a 90-87 triumph over the Indiana Fever. The Liberty (1-0) own a winning record for the first time since September 2017.
NBASports Illustrated

Sabrina Ionescu Nails Game-Winner to Lead Liberty to Opening Night Victory

Don’t call it a comeback. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu announced her return to the WNBA with authority, scoring her team’s final eight points and draining the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to propel the Liberty to a 90-87 win over the Indiana Fever. It was the first...
NBAabc7ny.com

New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu hits winning 3 in season opener

NEW YORK -- Sabrina Ionescu had a dream that she would hit a winning shot in her New York City debut. That dream became reality when Ionescu made a 3-pointer from the wing with less than a second remaining to give the New York Liberty a 90-87 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night in the WNBA's season opener.
NBAnetsdaily.com

PREVIEW: Liberty hoping for big improvement in Brooklyn debut

With training camp coming to a close and the Liberty poised to open the season Friday night against the Indiana Fever, coach Walt Hpokins is still getting his team ready for action ... and their Brooklyn debut. At Media Day Monday, Hopkins provided an update on star guard and former...
Basketballswishappeal.com

2021 WNBA Season Preview: Seattle Storm look to be contenders

The Seattle Storm capped the 2020 season with their second championship in three seasons and the franchise’s fourth title overall. Breanna Stewart made her return after missing the season in 2019 due to an Achilles tear suffered while playing in EuroLeague and was quite phenomenal, being named to the All-WNBA First Team and earning her second WNBA Finals MVP. Sue Bird dealt with a bone bruise throughout the regular season and played in just 11 games but played all six games of the postseason. Jewell Loyd posted career highs in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Natasha Howard took a step backward as she struggled to get involved offensively with the return of Stewart.
BasketballPosted by
FOX26

What we learned in the first weekend of the WNBA

(Bally Sports) – The Seattle Storm isn’t ready to give up that trophy just yet. A pre-season survey of WNBA general managers predicted the Las Vegas Aces, last year’s runner-up, would win the WNBA title this year. The Storm — the defending champs — was not even in the top four. Apparently, Seattle read the survey results and laughed, because they had no problem showing that even with losing Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark, they were just fine. Breanna Stewart had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Jewel Lloyd had 22 points and six assists in the 97-83 win.
NBAPosted by
Daily News

Betnijah Laney continues stellar start to 2021 in second Liberty win over Fever

There’s a reason Betnijah Laney was voted the WNBA’s Most Improved Player last season. Laney, now with the Liberty continued her intriguing 2021 campaign in the team’s 73-65 win over the Indiana Fever, their second game and win of the season Sunday at the Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. “I didn’t think last season was a fluke,” Laney said after the game. “I take my craft very seriously.” After ...
BasketballThe Ringer

The Biggest Story Lines Heading Into the 2021 WNBA Season

The WNBA season is almost upon us, and the hype (and hope) around your favorite team likely won’t get any higher than it is right now. A lot has changed since the Seattle Storm lifted the championship trophy in Bradenton, Florida, last year. Some stars have switched jerseys; others are returning to their teams after opting out in 2020. And the middle of the season will feature a monthlong break because of the Olympics. (Those are still a thing, right?)
NBAWNBA.com

Liberty Begin Brooklyn Era with 90-87 Win, Ionescu Hits Game Winner

POINTS Betnijah Laney (30) Betnijah Laney (30) REBOUNDS Sabrina Ionescu (6) Teaira McCowan (16) ASSISTS Sabrina Ionescu (11) Sabrina Ionescu (11) The New York Liberty opened the 25th anniversary season at their new home, Barclays Center, with a win over the Indiana Fever, 90-87. Tonight’s victory is the team’s first opening night win since 2017 (Washington Mystics 87-76).