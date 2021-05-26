The New York Liberty Are Shooting Lights Out — And They Could Get Even Better
Entering the season, FiveThirtyEight’s new Elo-based WNBA projections had the New York Liberty finishing 12th in the league, with just a 26 percent chance to make the playoffs and less than a 1 percent chance at winning it all. Six games into this 32-game season, it’s time to reevaluate. Elo now projects the Liberty at 71 percent to make the playoffs, with a 6 percent chance of a double bye and 2 percent chance to win it all.fivethirtyeight.com