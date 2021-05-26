The New York Liberty Are Shooting Lights Out — And They Could Get Even Better

The Seattle Storm capped the 2020 season with their second championship in three seasons and the franchise’s fourth title overall. Breanna Stewart made her return after missing the season in 2019 due to an Achilles tear suffered while playing in EuroLeague and was quite phenomenal, being named to the All-WNBA First Team and earning her second WNBA Finals MVP. Sue Bird dealt with a bone bruise throughout the regular season and played in just 11 games but played all six games of the postseason. Jewell Loyd posted career highs in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Natasha Howard took a step backward as she struggled to get involved offensively with the return of Stewart.