YouTube Gold: Ewing vs. Olajuwon, 1984
It’s hard to imagine now the impact that Patrick Ewing had on college basketball in the mid 1980s. He enrolled at Georgetown and as a freshman was an absolute sensation. His shot-blocking skills reminded people of Bill Russell, but he played with a ferocity rarely seen. In one NCAA tournament game against a PAC-12 team, we think Oregon or Oregon State, Ewing blocked a shot, sprinted down court and beat the entire opposing team for a massive dunk.www.dukebasketballreport.com