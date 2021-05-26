newsbreak-logo
NBA

YouTube Gold: Ewing vs. Olajuwon, 1984

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to imagine now the impact that Patrick Ewing had on college basketball in the mid 1980s. He enrolled at Georgetown and as a freshman was an absolute sensation. His shot-blocking skills reminded people of Bill Russell, but he played with a ferocity rarely seen. In one NCAA tournament game against a PAC-12 team, we think Oregon or Oregon State, Ewing blocked a shot, sprinted down court and beat the entire opposing team for a massive dunk.

