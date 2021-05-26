My Teen Is Being Awful. Can I Make Him Camp in the Backyard for the Summer?

Though they often tend to be heartwarming, hilarious, and heartbreakingly sweet, the toddler years can also be, well, challenging. One minute you find yourself melting over an out-of-the-blue eskimo kiss and declaration of love, and the next moment you're wanting to pull your hair out as your 3-year-old (or, in my case, make that plural 3-year-olds) has a meltdown because "the sun is looking me." I've found that the best way to maintain all of our sanity is to keep my toddlers busy. Even during lockdown, we got out as much as we possibly could. Whether it was collecting nature treasures during a walk through our neighborhood, letting them run around with a ball at our town's tiny lakeside beach, or just playing in the backyard, my girls are always outside. And while the great outdoors and daily doses of Vitamin D are so good for them, it takes a toll on their clothes . . . and especially their shoes. That's why I'm always on the hunt for budget-friendly options that I can either clean or toss when my girls have given them a thorough beating. To my extreme delight, I found them: enter Native shoes.