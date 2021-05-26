Ball maze iPhone case

Our last deals post of the day comes packed with several case options for your new iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 devices. First up, the Apple Leather Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is getting a $7.41 discount, which means you can get yours for just $51.59 in Black. And if you want to save on other color options, you will have to settle for the orange variant that sells for $54.99 since every other color option sells for $59. You can also pair your new leather case with an Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe, as you can get one starting at $49.55 down from its regular $59 price tag. And if you’re interested in getting Apple’s MagSafe Charger, you can still grab one for $34 with $5 savings.