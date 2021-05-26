My Family Is Furious I Won’t Pay My Brother’s $200,000 Hospital Bill

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am the mother of an 18-month-old. My husband’s older brother and sister-in-law have spent the entirety of my pregnancy and the 18 months of my child’s life changing their minds about what they’d like to be called. They insist against being called the titles for uncle and aunt in my primary language, although they also speak it. (Perhaps it should be noted that that is what their children call us, and it was the parents’ choice, not ours.) We have attempted to compromise and dutifully teach our child whatever titles they suggest, only to have them change their minds again.