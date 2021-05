The instant Tom Wilson turned the puck over in the Penguins zone and Jeff Carter made a slick little play to get the puck to Jared McCann, you wouldn’t be alone if an antenna of an alert went went up to raise your focus and pique some anticipation. Spend enough time around the sport of hockey and you can gain a sense of when something notable might be about to unfold. Here, it did. McCann put a wonderful pass to stretch the ice, banking it off the boards to where there was nothing but Kasperi Kapanen and 44-year old Zdeno Chara trying in vain to push his 6’9 cargo ship of a body into a cross-over to try and keep up.