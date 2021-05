The Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] of the United States has reportedly hit five people part of the BitConnect Ponzi scheme with a lawsuit. The crypto-verse isn’t new to scams and hacks. However, the surge in the price of all the assets paved the way to more scammy projects that further led to several losing out on investments. While officials had shot down a crypto Ponzi scheme, BitConnect back in 2018, news pertaining to the platform has once again started to surface.