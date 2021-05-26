Why Biden’s Handling Of The Pandemic Polls Better Than His Overall Approval

If you are enjoying the ride on the highway to hyperinflation, then you are going to absolutely love Joe Biden’s new budget. Instead of realizing the mistakes that he has made and reversing course, Biden has decided that now is the time to push the accelerator to the floor. That means that a lot more inflation is on the way, and I am encouraging all of my readers to do what they can to get prepared for that. In my latest book, I sound the alarm about what hyperinflation will eventually do to our economy. We are literally in the process of becoming Venezuela, and most Americans have absolutely no idea how horrific that will be. In Venezuela today, almost everyone is a millionaire, but just about everyone is also living in poverty because the money is absolutely worthless. We don’t want to end up like that, but that is the road that we are on.