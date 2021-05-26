Carnegie Museum of Art’s Alyssa Velazquez brings design into her wardrobe
Work: Curatorial Assistant of Decorative Arts and Design at Carnegie Museum of Art (4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. cmoa.org) Playful. Experimental. Quirky. Vintage. I think of my style as a mix of Iona and Andie Walsh in Pretty in Pink. A Bomber jacket paired with funky earrings and a pink-and-white, polka dot, tulle prom dress with pearls kind of style. There's probably even some Duckie in there, too. Because why not?