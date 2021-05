I listened via Zoom Thursday to a press availability starring David Becker, an attorney and the executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, who confirmed yet again what all reality-based Americans have long-since concluded: that by all reasonable standards the 2020 presidential election was free and fair and conducted and counted honestly; and that Joe Biden not only won by substantial margins in both the popular and electoral vote, but won by results that would be called “landslides compared to margins that have received this kind of recount in the past.”