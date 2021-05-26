Seven Days in Pittsburgh: May 27-June 2
Maksimilijan Vanka, a Croatian-American artist, is best known for his murals in St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church. Join assistant professor of art and art history Dr. Heidi Cook, along with Dr. Barbara McCloskey, for Vanka Murals Table Talk: Vanka’s Our Mothers and the First World War to learn about one of Vanka’s earlier paintings, “Our Mothers.” The painting, completed between 1914 and 1918 in Zagreb, Croatia, would later inform his mural, “Croatian Mothers Raise Their Sons for War,” in Millvale. The event will take place over Zoom. 6:30 p.m. Free with registration. vankamurals.org/get-involved.www.pghcitypaper.com