Minorities

Reader Opinion: We need racial equity training

By Jessica Malady
Brainerd Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have learned that ISD 181 recently canceled a racial equity training due to public backlash. As a parent who is sending her children to this district I wanted to express my deep outrage. I also spent seven years teaching in St. Paul Public Schools and to draw comparison we had racial equity training over five years ago. You are sending a message to black and brown families that you do not care about them, that you will not stand up for them under pressure. Just because we live in a community that, in my opinion, would appear to have widespread ignorance and racism doesn’t mean we should placate to their fears. Leadership should do better. Conflict often accompanies real change, and we should face it with courage. The achievement gap between white students and students of color is wide and requires our intense scrutiny and ownership of systemic racism in our buildings, and as evident from this resistance, our communities. Also, when you come to your senses, you should hire a person of color to lead any racial equity training in your district. A classic old white man should not be the one imparting his peripheral wisdom here.

www.brainerddispatch.com
