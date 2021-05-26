newsbreak-logo
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of ‘The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian, Dies at 74

By Matt Singer
The voice of one of the most beloved animated characters in history has died. Samuel E. Wright had a long career in film, television, and theater. But he is best known as the voice of Sebastian, King Triton loyal crab servant from The Little Mermaid. Sadly, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “Wright died peacefully Monday night at his home in Walden, New York, after a three-year battle with prostate cancer.” He was 74 years old.

