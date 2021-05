You might recognize today’s mama, Eunice Byun, from her incredibly poignant essay on anti-Asian hate that we published earlier this year. (Please read it if you haven’t!). Today, the New York-based mother of two young daughters is back again to share her “Mother Essentials.” As co-founder and CEO of Material—a direct-to-consumer brand reimagining what consumers need and want in the kitchen—high-performing, thoughtfully-designed products are always top of mind for Eunice. Below, the inspiring mama shares her current favorites, from books for her and her kiddos to sweet summer wares to, naturally, the best items for the kitchen. Enjoy!