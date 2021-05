So far in our collaborative series with Reebok and Maison Margiela, we’ve introduced you to four members of i-D’s young creative community across the globe: Stephen Tayo in Lagos, Raffaele Cariou in London, Lukas Olgac in Berlin and Sakura in Tokyo. They’ve shared their perspectives on how life has changed under lockdown in their respective home cities, reflecting on what it means to work as a young creative at a time when travel -- often a key source of inspiration and motivation for photographers, artists, stylists and models alike -- is largely off the cards. To give us an insight into what their lives look like right now, we also sent them pairs of sneakers from the collaboration between the two labels, asking them to put their unique creative spins on the high fashion footwear.