A look at whats happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Real Madrid can lead the league with three rounds to go with a home win against Sevilla. The victory would leave the defending champion tied on points with Atlético Madrid, but Zinedine Zidanes team has the tiebreaker advantage because of a better head-to-head record. Sevilla can keep its own title chance alive with a win as it sits seven points behind Atlético. Barcelona was in second place after drawing with Atlético 0-0 at the Camp Nou Stadium on Saturday. Barcelona stayed two points behind Diego Simeone's team.