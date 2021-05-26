Performance Over Presence: Rethinking The Post-Pandemic Office

Here’s the new landscape CFOs face when it comes to potential changes in the workplace: Tens of thousands of finance leaders and professionals joined their current organizations in the past 14 months. Many, if not most, of these people have yet to set foot in an office. Many have not met their colleagues outside a computer screen. And many new and existing employees have come to value the flexibility of remote work. They want a voice and a choice on where and when they work. In light of this, what should the post-pandemic office look like?