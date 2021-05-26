newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Performance Over Presence: Rethinking The Post-Pandemic Office

By Jim DeLoach
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s the new landscape CFOs face when it comes to potential changes in the workplace: Tens of thousands of finance leaders and professionals joined their current organizations in the past 14 months. Many, if not most, of these people have yet to set foot in an office. Many have not met their colleagues outside a computer screen. And many new and existing employees have come to value the flexibility of remote work. They want a voice and a choice on where and when they work. In light of this, what should the post-pandemic office look like?

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

193K+
Followers
49K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Commuting#Cloud Computing#Core Data#Common Core#Strategic Partners#Landscape#Flexible Working#Presence#Unique Challenges#Leverage#Regulatory Complexity#Customer Experiences#Core Attributes#Newer Employees#Cfos#Hybrid Working Models#Flexible Labor Models#Individual Employees#Employee Productivity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthVentureBeat

AI in a post-pandemic economy

The global economy is poised to finally get back on its feet now that COVID-19 appears to be on the wane (fingers crossed). But while people around the world are hoping everything will soon return to normal, technologies like artificial intelligence are already creating a new business environment that will be distinctly different from the old.
Public HealthPosted by
TechRadar

The future CIO: a post-pandemic position

The most obvious impact of the pandemic on the world of work was the overnight shift to remote work. Almost half (46 percent) of Britons in employment were forced to work from home in April 2020. Now, with much of the country favoring some form of flexible working in a post-pandemic world, business models are going to change forever.
Economypsychologytoday.com

People Presence and Company Essence

There are many force fields within companies: innovation and risk-tolerance force fields, or the shared knowledge force field across an enterprise that carry specific languages all their own. Fundamental to them all is the emotional force field (EFF) of trust, respect, and inclusion that employees sense in their bones as they experience work dynamics day by day, meeting by meeting.
Public HealthValueWalk

How The Pandemic Impacted Entrepreneurship

The COVID-19 pandemic entirely changed the way most people approached, well, everything. The economic and business consequences of the COVID era have been immense, and businesses have taken a huge hit. For small businesses and entrepreneurs, it has proven to be a particularly difficult time from which it will take years to fully recover.
Career Development & Adviceshrm.org

Data Plays Growing Role in Driving Hiring Decisions

​When the recruiting team at Dropbox was looking to improve how it recruits diverse talent, it didn't rely on educated guesses or assumptions. Recruiters instead turned to analytics that were embedded in a recruiting technology platform to help inform their decisions. In a presentation at the recent virtual HR Technology...
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

Staying agile post-pandemic

Last year brought the insurance market increased competition, changing consumer expectations and agile opportunities, thanks to the pandemic’s working models.As COVID-19 bleeds into 2021, traditional insurers are increasing their investments in digital, agile and partnerships. The certainty of these investment decisions is likely to be with us long after the pandemic fades. We will continue to adapt to new agile operating models – likely at a pace that we historically have never experienced.
IndustryAviation Week

VIDEO LEARNING: Rethinking Crew Resourcing and Management in a Post-COVID World

Crew-related expenses typically represent one-third of an airline's operating cost. The COVID pandemic has shown the need for airlines to have flexible resourcing models, innovative tools, and differentiated cost structures to respond to dynamic market conditions. The right crew needs to be recruited, managed, and retained. Discover how airlines leverage outsourced staffing to augment or transform their crew operations, utilize powerful Cloud-based software to identify crew cost savings of up to 10%, quickly update strategic plans to respond to changing environments, and better engage crew in win-win relationships.
Public Healthleaderchat.org

6 Strategies to Build Trust in Your Post-Pandemic, Return to The Office Plan

In several parts of the world, particularly the United States, restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to ease. Some organizations have already announced plans to return employees back to the office full-time. Many have hesitantly announced their intent to move to a hybrid arrangement, while most are still trying to gain clarity on their post-pandemic plans.
Businessmediapost.com

Omnicom Activates Its Post-Pandemic Return To Office Plan

While some logistics and procedures are still being finalized, Omnicom Group employees are now headed back to the office in most regions, with most staffers scheduled to return in some capacity by the fall. That’s according to the latest update issued this week in a companywide memo from CEO John...
Public Healthinstitutionalinvestor.com

The Old Era of Due Diligence Is Over. Here’s What the Post-Pandemic Future Might Hold.

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted every area of our lives, forcing investment professionals to react to ever-changing circumstances. Much has been written about the volatile financial markets and the hectic days of trading over the past 14 months, but now we’re heading into the post-pandemic world. With people across the globe getting vaccinated against this deadly virus, we are wondering, What is the new normal for asset allocators? In particular, how will due diligence evolve? Will it return to its 2019 state — or did the pandemic permanently alter how asset managers get hired?
Public HealthThrive Global

Rethinking digital transformation – Lessons the Pandemic has taught us

Business leaders, the world over, have worked their way through the highs and lows of DX initiatives over years, but the pandemic has changed it all. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that any business that is far into their DX plans must accelerate their transformation rate to be agile enough to adapt to the change. Companies that prioritized DX and were keen on becoming more future-ready were not affected as gravely as the others. They were in a relatively more comfortable position in some ways.
Public HealthKPVI Newschannel 6

"Burnout" Crisis at Work Threatens Post-Pandemic Workplaces

Remote-work access increases employee well-being and productivity. NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Calling it a "crisis at work," Catalyst found in a global survey that 92% of workers say they are experiencing burnout from the stress related to their workplace, their Covid-19 work experiences, and/or their personal lives. A solution to improve employee well-being—as well as productivity, innovation, retention, and inclusion—researchers say, is access to remote work. For women, who have been disproportionately impacted by job losses during the pandemic, these findings are critically important.
Public Healthrealclearmarkets.com

Leaders & Laggards in the Post-Pandemic Recovery

While some major economies are recovering fast from the pandemic-induced recession, others are languishing, and still others remain in a state of acute crisis. The extent to which these global inequalities persist will depend on a range of factors, and will have profound implications for social, political, and geopolitical stability. Read Full Article »
Home & GardenArchinect

Virtual event series explores the ‘next normal’ for post-pandemic office spaces

What is the ‘next normal’ for office spaces? After the COVID-19 pandemic pushed companies to adopt a new way of working, corporate leaders now have the opportunity to reimagine work and workplaces as employees return. To help navigate bold shifts in how people work and the role of offices, Kentucky architecture firm Luckett & Farley launched a new virtual event series.
Public Healthprdaily.com

In the wake of COVID-19, employers must embrace a work-to-live culture

Before COVID-19 turned our world upside-down, modern workplaces sought to lure employees into longer hours with open workspaces, office happy hours and pool tables that offered attractive alternatives to cramped apartments or expensive bars. But the pandemic might have changed all that, for good. For better or worse, workers have...
Public HealthSmart Business Network

Leading your organization post-pandemic

Most organizations are considering the transition from remote work back to the office in the coming weeks and months. This is a difficult decision for many employers, as there are several crucial factors that must be considered. Do you bring 100 percent of your employees back, or limit the returnees...
Public Healthallwork.space

Attaining Post-pandemic Employee Engagement

The post-pandemic workplace is becoming reality. Now, companies are navigating which aspects of the world’s largest work-from-home experiment will be taken along and which will be left behind. Some organizations have totally transformed their operations by adopting fully remote arrangements, while other industries (like banking) are eager to bring employees...
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

The pandemic boosted productivity. Post-pandemic will boost it more.

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be ending almost as abruptly as it began. Across the U.S., states are dropping restrictions on business activity and people are resuming normal lives. Throughout the pandemic, there’s been evidence that remote work has increased the productivity of some workers and businesses. So it’s natural...
Healthstreetfightmag.com

Frictionless Payments Evolve Post-Pandemic

From tethered to cordless, handheld to hands-free. As payment processing hardware continues to evolve, retailers are beginning to experiment with allowing customers to actually become their own point-of-sale systems. Merchants and POS technology providers adapted quickly during the Covid-19 pandemic, implementing new touchless payment options for consumers who became nervous...
New York City, NYNews 12

The New Normal: What will post-pandemic office life look like?

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this by Rachel Casanova, the senior managing director of workplace innovation at Cushman Wakefield, and Bhushan Sethi, the joint global leader of PwC's People & Organization Practice. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance saying fully vaccinated people can shed their masks...