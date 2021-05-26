Black-led Community Spotlight: Alicia Tavani of No Limits Martial Arts

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articlePeople practice martial arts for a variety of reasons, from health and wellness to being able to defend themselves in dangerous or unfamiliar situations. For Alicia Tavani, owner and master instructor at No Limits Martial Arts in the South Hills, martial arts was a path toward self-confidence and focus. On her website, Tavani describes herself as “not the most athletic or confident child,” who started her training as a way to change that. Now, as a multi-time Taekwondo world champion who has also appeared on the popular TV competition series American Ninja Warrior, Tavani is ready to take what she’s learned and impart that knowledge to the public.

