Senior pitcher Kristina Haghdan stands at the mound during a game against Bates on March 30, 2019.Evan Slack / The Tufts Daily. Fly the banner and start the parade because on Saturday, May 8, Tufts softball won its 12th NESCAC Championship at Williams. The series was a best of three, but the Jumbos only needed the first two games to claim victory over their in-state rivals. The journey up to Williamstown, Mass. had an added element of uncertainty since Williams was undefeated, and up to that point, Tufts had only beaten one team with a winning record — Brandeis. Technically, the Jumbos were still the reigning champs since they won the NESCAC in 2019, but the year-long hiatus and the pandemic-driven uncertainty surrounding this season rendered all predictions hazardous. Yet in the end, the ‘Bos had the right formula to defeat the Ephs.