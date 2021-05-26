newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sam Cook column: Clambering our way back in time

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEARS EARS NATIONAL MONUMENT, Utah — The trail was somewhat obscure, even from the beginning. Small cairns — little pyramids of stacked rocks — marked the path in places, but the sandstone rocks were often not obvious against the red sand path. For a time, the three of us went...

www.duluthnewstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Rock#The Long Way Home#Turning#Green River#Sleeping Bags#Puebloans#The News Tribune#Colorado Rivers#Mccloyd Canyon#Sand#Stacked Rocks#Cliff Dwellings#Trees#Exposed Rock#Whitewater Rafting#Time#Shoes#Southeast Utah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
Related
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Sam Cook column: Saying goodbye to George Hovland

Several days a week this past winter, Duluth’s George Hovland would get in his car and drive to Spirit Mountain to downhill ski for a few hours. He was 94. Nobody who knows Hovland would be surprised by this. For the kid who grew up within walking distance of Chester Bowl, downhill skiing, ski-jumping and cross-country skiing, moving about on skis seemed as natural to him as walking.
Gardeningyoursun.com

COLUMN: Hang on, vines are on the way

During one of my recent photo safaris to the Nature Park in Punta Gorda, the coral honeysuckle vine display took center stage attention with a wall of flowers. Vines like the coral honeysuckle take your landscape into the next dimension of vertical possibilities as they cover fences and walls, arbors and trellises. This plant material offers flowers and foliage that can create a privacy area, provide shade or even accent architectural subjects.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Cook, MNTimberjay Newspapers

Summertime is celebration time in Cook and Orr

COOK/ORR- With Gov. Tim Walz saying for several weeks that Minnesotans would see a “return to normal” this summer, it’s full steam ahead for Cook’s Annual Timber Days festival and Orr’s July 3rd Fun Day. With planning for Timber Days commencing months ago, uncertainties then regarding the coronavirus pandemic forced...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: Lollapalooza is back! Navy Pier is reopening! Time to get out and ... can we still stay 6 feet apart?

Lollapalooza is back! Navy Pier is back! After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions and widespread sheltering in place, Chicagoans can now look forward to gathering in large numbers alongside sweat-soaked friends and tourists and occasionally getting their feet stepped on by irritable and rambunctious children and inhaling the smell of someone else’s sunscreen and body odor and … OK, so I ...
The Evening News

KNABLE COLUMN: Tidal vignettes roll across time

“And the sea will grant each man new hope, as sleep brings dreams of home.”. I long for the beach. I have been too long away; soon over two years. COVID and family dynamics have conspired, rendering me landlocked beyond endurance. Salt, sand and sea; the screeching of gulls; the...
Home & GardenGreenfield Daily Reporter

Teresa Holland column: A different kind of time

Now that we are having warmer days with the promise of more to come, our living space has expanded to the return of the front porch. While I grew up with a front porch, over the years I had thought wanting a porch was maybe just a wistful longing. But several years ago, after dragging my husband out to investigate a new mixed home community with — you guessed it — front porches, we sat down with paper and pencil to do the math. In the end, after looking at a seemingly endless wish list — which included the porch – we decided it was more economical to just add some of these features to our current home. And the porch was one of the items at the top of the list finally. We now know that it was one of our best ‘house’ decisions yet.
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Column: Warmer temps mean paleta time

For many San Antonians, the recent hot days mark the beginning of chancla weather. That’s particularly nice because it coincides with paleta weather. Then again, for many San Antonians, it’s always paleta weather. Paletas are little frozen bars of happiness; they are summer on a stick. They are fruity, creamy,...
Animalseastlothiancourier.com

Ranger column: How to tell apart some of our native bumblebees

AS WE MOVE into May, spring is getting into full swing and the days are getting warmer. This will provide us with more opportunities to see flying insects such as butterflies and bees. Currently, there’s a lot of concern about the status of the UK’s bumblebees. Of the 24 (or...
SocietyTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: It’s the best of times, worst of times

My parents had three kids and believed they were done. Rumor has it I was an accident after an unruly Valentine’s party. My brothers are 12 and 10 years older than me, and my sister, 8. I grew up listening to Janice Joplin and Mama Cass. By the time they were teenagers, I was old enough to understand conversations at the dinner table were getting tense. The Vietnam War was making everyone nervous or angry, and for an 8-year-old kid, it seemed as though everyone was going crazy.
Politicslincolnjournal.com

Back In Time

2005The May 18 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:. State Democrat chairman calls for fairness; Sediment spill turns part of Mud River black; Alum Creek pothole proving dangerous; Bush cabinet member visits Lincoln; Probation services begin using day report center; CASA, Hamlin Library earn $5,000 grants; Stowers continues looking back at Lincoln County history; Midkiff PO swears in new postmaster, Billie L. Elkins; LCOC half page ad high lighted How does it work, What services are offered and Who pays for the services; Logan Regional Medical Center’s half page ad “EMS Week is May 15-21, 2005 Everyday heroes”; Griffithsville native, Ronald Darnell, promoted in Perdue Farms, Inc.; Gardening & Yardening by Thursy Baker “Luring butterflies easier than it sounds”; Postal deliveries growing in rural America.
stilwelldemocrat.com

COLUMN: The way it looks from here : Road roulette

Another week of this rain, and we won’t have a road left in front of our house. I’d say it was one big pothole but it’s more like the craters of the moon and if the craters get much deeper we may need a rock crawler or a moon rover. I don’t think there is any way to improve it as long as the rain is coming down, which it seems to do every day.
EntertainmentDL-Online

Lynn Hummel column: A time for tears

In 1951 Johnny Ray recorded a song that made him famous. The song was “Cry”, and the first line was “When your sweetheart sends a letter of goodbye, it’s no secret you’ll feel better if you cry.” Ray was known as an emotional singer and he often cried when he sang that song.
Canton, MAthecantoncitizen.com

Guest Column: Return of Dahlia, Our Sato Gem

Spring has sprung! A beautiful season with bright flowers, birds singing, warmer days, longer, fun-filled nights, and for our family, adopting another rescue dog. In May of 2006, I was a guest writer for the Citizen and wrote a story, “Adventures of Tulip,” sharing the story of our beloved rescue dog from Hurricane Katrina. Since then, we adopted another pup named “Marley,” which we later changed to “Winston.” One look at his wiry black hair, blonde eyebrows, and long beard makes grown men giggle — he is our young pup with an old soul.
CelebrationsKokomo Tribune

Kathy Schwartz column: 10 ways to celebrate the year

How can it be possible that the end of the school year is two weeks away? This is the time when students and teachers count down the days to summer vacation. Here are suggestions as to how you can celebrate this past year with all its twist and turns. During the last 10 days, do something that celebrates the journey you and your child have taken this past nine months.
Food & DrinksDuluth News Tribune

Doug Lewandowski column: Missing time with friends in Canada

However, there are holes in what was usual for all of us. The loss of a friend or loved one can’t be measured or quantified. The voids for many can never be filled, just lived through. Time lost or opportunities missed may be recouped in some ways after a while, but the moments are gone. This is especially evident in our chance to be with people.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Dry White Wine for Cooking: The Easy Way to up Your Cooking Game

When you need a dry white wine for cooking, do you freeze with confusion? Do you clutch your fruity red wine or dry marsala in fear? What does a dry white wine mean anyway?. Walk away from the cooking wine at the grocery store. It usually has a high salt content will not work the same as real wine. If you're worried about alcohol content for grandma on a million meds or your kids who don't need to start drinking just yet, don't be. First of all, the alcohol content is pretty low to start with, and it does cook off.
Restaurantsnotquitenigella.com

Raes on Wategos, Byron Bay

Raes on Wategos is a luxury boutique hotel, bar and restaurant in one on Wategos Beach in Byron Bay. Located mere footsteps from Wategos Beach and housed in a bright white rendered villa it seems as much a glam movie set as a Mediterranean restaurant. Diners sup on meals of kangaroo tonnato, hand rolled fregola with spanner crab and their take on a lamington dessert.
Recipesabc10.com

The Right Way To Cook a Hot Dog

No one seems to agree on whether you should grill, microwave, pan fry or cook hotdogs in boiling water. Here's the right way to cook a hot dog. Buzz60's Johana Restrepo has more.