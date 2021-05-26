newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Jurgen Klinsmann would consider Tottenham manager’s job

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Jurgen Klinsmann would “entertain” taking the Tottenham Hotspur manager's job, should he be offered the chance.

The former Germany striker, who has gone on to manage his national team as well as the United States, spent two successful spells in north London, scoring 29 Premier League goals.

Tottenham are on the lookout for a new manager following the departure of Jose Mourinho earlier in the year.

Klinsmann is out of work following his own exit from Hertha Berlin last year but says he has an "open mind" in terms of what is next including a possible return to his former club.

"Definitely you'd entertain it, no doubt. He [Daniel Levy] has my number, he can call me anytime. Spurs is something that you'd always consider," he told Sky Sports News .

"I'm always in touch and doing stuff with Spurs is always something special. I had the best time of my life there during my two spells.

"In the football world, things happen so fast. I never thought I'd coach Germany or the United States so you have to have an open mind. You have to always think about new challenges, so why not Spurs?"

Klinsmann remains a close watcher of the club and is hopeful they can bounce back after a difficult season.

"It's been a rollercoaster for Spurs this year," Klinsmann said. "At the beginning they were at the top and we all started to dream. Thankfully at the end we got into the Europa Conference League so at least there's some kind of credit to the season that you play European football next season.

"In general, it's been a tough ride. My personal hope is that things will stabilise. Spurs fans want to see entertainment. They would rather lose 4-3 than win 1-0, that's up to Arsenal. We'd rather score goals!"

