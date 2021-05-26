newsbreak-logo
$500M mixed-use development proposed for NoLibs

By Natalie Kostelni
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The plan involves developing 1 million square feet that aims to link Northern Liberties and Old City with a new, mixed-use community.

