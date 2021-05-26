$500M mixed-use development proposed for NoLibs

New housing units come in response to legislative mandates for more affordable housingTwo years ago, the Oregon Legislature passed a law to promote the construction of so-called "missing middle" housing. Now, some of that housing will come to Tigard's upmarket River Terrace neighborhood. On Thursday, May 20, representatives and local officials turned over shovels of dirt to highlight Taylor Morrison's Innovate at Eastridge in River Terrace. The development will include 13 duplexes, containing a total of 26 units, along with six triplexes, containing 18 units. Those homes will be mixed in with more spendy single-family homes in the fast-growing neighborhood,...