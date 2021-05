Friday, April 23, was a victorious day for residents in the Mon Valley. The proposed frack well at the Edgar Thomson plant was canceled. It is a day that deserves remembrance and acknowledgement that community persistence, collective action and responsive elected representatives can prioritize and uphold Article 1 Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution: “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment.”