With NCAA championships and Olympics in sight, North Allegheny grad Ayden Owens poised for track stardom

The second day of the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships saw Virginia win its third individual title when sophomore Owayne Owens captured the triple jump crown. Sitting in third place after the first three preliminary rounds, Owens took the lead during his first attempt of the finals, going 15.86 meters. On his next attempt, he improved his mark to 15.97 meters and that was good enough to win the title. It was Owens’ second ACC title. He also won the triple jump at this year’s ACC Indoor Championships.