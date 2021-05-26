With NCAA championships and Olympics in sight, North Allegheny grad Ayden Owens poised for track stardom
Believe it or not, Ayden Owens enters this week’s NCAA East Prelims as the fifth-best decathlete on the planet. Owens, a North Allegheny grad and junior on the Michigan track and field team, is coming off a historic 8,238-point score at the Big Ten championships — obliterating both the Michigan program and Big Ten Conference records. His performance was the fifth-highest total in the world for 2021, moving him to No. 2 among NCAA decathletes.www.post-gazette.com