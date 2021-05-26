newsbreak-logo
Pittsburgh, PA

With NCAA championships and Olympics in sight, North Allegheny grad Ayden Owens poised for track stardom

By Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, Ayden Owens enters this week’s NCAA East Prelims as the fifth-best decathlete on the planet. Owens, a North Allegheny grad and junior on the Michigan track and field team, is coming off a historic 8,238-point score at the Big Ten championships — obliterating both the Michigan program and Big Ten Conference records. His performance was the fifth-highest total in the world for 2021, moving him to No. 2 among NCAA decathletes.

www.post-gazette.com
