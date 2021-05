UALR (19-25, 9-10 Sun Belt) scored its lone run on Kobe Barnum’s RBI single in the fifth inning as the Trojans were held to four hits in Friday’s loss to Appalachian State (17-27, 8-8) at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock. The Mountaineers took the lead for good in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI double by Luke Drumheller, who later scored on Kendall McGowan’s RBI single. Reliever Aaron Barkley (6-4) took the loss for UALR after giving up both Appalachian State runs with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts in the 2 innings he worked. Tyler Tuthill (4-5) went the distance to get the win, allowing one walk with 11 strikeouts. The Trojans and Mountaineers will continue their series today at 6 p.m.