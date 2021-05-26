BCF holds spring commencement

The open-house preview day events held at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville each semester is a day filled with excitement for members of the faculty, staff, and student body as they welcome prospective students to the campus. However, on April 29, at Medulla Baptist Church in Lakeland, Fla., the one-day event offered two open-house preview day opportunities to meet the needs of the community and to provide a chance to meet as many prospective students as possible. Over 100 people, including faculty, staff, students, alumni, prospective students, and their families attended the first BCF Preview Day in Lakeland. “I want to thank everyone that made this event for The Baptist College of Florida’s Lakeland Preview Day happen,” stated BCF President Thomas A. Kitchen. “It’s a great new day in Central Florida and we are happy to be here.”