BLP approves 2022 budget

By MATT DEYOUNG Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Light & Power’s 2022 budget and five-year capital improvement plan were approved earlier this week, including funds to continue redevelopment on Harbor Island. Specifically, the BLP will begin final coal ash remediation on the island. Additionally, construction is being planned for an Operations and Technical Center, which includes a 12.5-megawatt, gas-fired combined heat and power peaking plant.

