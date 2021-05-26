BLP approves 2022 budget

The Legislature recently completed its hybrid session in Olympia on April 25 as scheduled. It consisted primarily of Zoom meetings and conference calls with some work completed in-person. It was a busy time for me as I continued as the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee’s ranking member. This session was particularly busy for education committee leaders due to the school issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. I worked on many COVID-related education issues, including a statewide focus as school employee vaccinations and learning recovery. I also sponsored a few individual bills and budget requests, many of which were approved. In the end, the Legislature approved all three budgets for the 2021-23 biennium and authorized many federal stimulus dollars. The operating budget ($59.2 billion), transportation budget ($11.8 billion), and capital budget ($6.3 billion) were finalized on the final days of session after much negotiation. I voted for the transportation budget and capital budget, but I voted against the final operating budget.