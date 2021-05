PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The more traditional work search requirements have been reinstated for people to continue to receive unemployment benefits. Commissioner Laura Fortman of the Maine Department of Labor says that back in September, they expanded a version of work search activities so people could continue to receive unemployment benefits during the pandemic. However now that vaccines are available and the economy is opening up, they’ve decided to go back to what they had before. She says that there are a number of ways people can show that they’re looking for a job.