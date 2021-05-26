Sykes, Jackson in port at same time

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a full-time, permanent Evening Housekeeper. Clean buildings, vacuum, mop, sweep, dust, clean and stock restrooms, clean windows, shampoo carpets, buff, strip and wax floors. Duties also include replacement of bulbs and paper supplies, water plants, collect trash, sweep and clean snow/ice from sidewalks, lock and unlock buildings, move furniture, and set up meeting rooms. Monday - Friday, 8-hour shift typically begins at 3 or 4 pm. High school diploma or GED, valid North Carolina driver license required. Prefer a candidate with one or more years of housekeeping/custodial experience. To apply, submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva Branch of the NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva. Closing Date: 6/2/2021. 11-12e.