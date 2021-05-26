Sykes, Jackson in port at same time

Stena Line’s new extended E-Flexer ferry has been floated out at CMI Jinling Weihai Shipyard in Weihai, China. The new vessel was ordered in 2018 and is the fourth of five E-Flexer ferries designed and built by Stena Line in collaboration with sister company Stena RoRo. The fourth and fifth vessel in the series will be 240 metres long with a load capacity of 2,600 lane metres, with 50 per cent more cabins and beds, 30 per cent increased passenger capacity and an additional 15 per cent cargo capacity compared to the first three ships.