Alexi Giannoulias wins endorsement of politically powerful union

By Rick Pearson Chicago Tribune
The Southern
 3 days ago

Former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias has received the endorsement of the politically influential Service Employees International Union State Council in his bid to gain the Democratic nomination for secretary of state to replace retiring Jesse White. Giannoulias, one of five announced Democratic candidates vying to compete in the November 2022...

thesouthern.com
State
Illinois State
Person
Pat Dowell
Person
Alexi Giannoulias
#Local Union#Union Workers#Workers United#Union State#Democratic State#State Treasurer#Election#Democratic Candidates#Senate President#Seiu#The U S Senate#Republican#Labor Endorsements#Secretary#Statewide Office#Worker Rights#Fight#Hardworking Families#Frankfort
