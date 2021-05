Irondequoit, N.Y. — A Monroe County woman was found dismembered outside of her home Tuesday and her boyfriend is a person of interest, according to police and media reports. Irondequoit police arrived at the house in the 4300 block of Culver Road at about 5 p.m. to check the welfare of an individual, according to a news release issued by the department. Irondequoit is about five miles northeast of Rochester.