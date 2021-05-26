newsbreak-logo
Here is how you can get a bracelet that tells others ‘I am vaccinated’

By Tammy Ljungblad
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Calls and confusion over the latest CDC COVID-19 guidelines led the Kansas City Shepherd’s Center to create an “I am Vaccinated!” wrist band. “We started to get a lot of calls after the CDC mask policies changed in the last few weeks,” said Terri Goddard, Director of Resource Development and Community Outreach at KC Shepherd’s Center.. “So we thought wouldn’t it just be great if people could just walk around and identify who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t,” she said.

