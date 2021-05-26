6th Annual Empty Bowls Event Moves to Hybrid to Benefit the Franklin Food Pantry. The Franklin High School Empty Bowls Club will host a reimagined Empty Bowls event on June 10. The event will take place at Franklin High School in the ceramics studio from 4:30 to 7:30 PM. The club partners with the Franklin Food Pantry to create hand-made empty bowls to give to attendees as a reminder of the many "empty bowls" that exist in the lives of those who experience hunger.