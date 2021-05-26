6th Annual Empty Bowls Event Moves to Hybrid
6th Annual Empty Bowls Event Moves to Hybrid to Benefit the Franklin Food Pantry. The Franklin High School Empty Bowls Club will host a reimagined Empty Bowls event on June 10. The event will take place at Franklin High School in the ceramics studio from 4:30 to 7:30 PM. The club partners with the Franklin Food Pantry to create hand-made empty bowls to give to attendees as a reminder of the many "empty bowls" that exist in the lives of those who experience hunger.www.franklinmatters.org