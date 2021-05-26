newsbreak-logo
Column: Opposing the increase in hate crimes

By Ed Fisher
Morning Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy wife and I each received our stimulus check from the federal government for $1,400. We used the funds to pay first quarter federal and state income taxes. Part of that will pay to counter hate crimes in the United States, particularly against Asian Americans. Both houses of Congress passed a bill to establish an office in the Justice Department to review hate crimes, issue guidelines to the state and local agencies for reporting such offenses and raising public awareness of these events. Representative Grace Meng, Democrat from New York and sponsor of the bill said, “The past year and a half has been one of pain and struggle, marked by despicable and sickening acts of hate against the Asian-American community.”

