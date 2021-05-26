Winery owner Hoffmann Family of Companies adds yacht to growing Augusta footprint

St. Louis-based developer, Mia Rose Holdings has added Joyce Morgan and Nathan Wever as Partners to help grow the firm’s vision to develop high-quality properties that support the growing needs of the surrounding community. Mia Rose Holdings is currently developing several commercial, multi-family and mixed-use properties including Meadows Luxury Living in Lake Saint Louis, The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie, PURE Springdale in Springdale, Arkansas and a 97,000-square-foot youth volleyball and basketball sports complex in Chesterfield, Missouri. Joyce Morgan brings nearly 25 years of construction industry experience to Mia Rose Holdings. Morgan is a partner on key development projects and is the property owner and manager at Mia Rose Holdings’ Timber Ridge multifamily complex in Hillsboro, Missouri. Morgan most recently was the Diversity Coordinator for a large, national general contractor. In that role, she helped hire numerous women and minority contractors and apprentices on prominent local projects. Nathan Wever brings valuable construction and real estate industry expertise to Mia Rose Holdings, including work on public and private projects across the United States, ranging from $1 million to over $200 million. He has more than 16 years of experience in construction engineering, consulting and contracting as well as investment property acquisitions and ownership. As Development Manager, Wever will oversee all aspects of the real estate development process from site acquisition to due diligence through construction to stabilization. He will develop and implement strategic planning, project management and financial oversight for the firm’s commercial development projects. ABOUT MIA ROSE HOLDINGS, LLC Founded in 2014, Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. MRH was formed in 2014 by Tom Kaiman who oversaw more than $1 billion in development during his previous 15 years of design and construction experience. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other athletic facilities. This expertise grew out of Tom Kaiman’s professional hockey career playing for the Arkansas Riverblades, Baton Rouge Kingfish and Lowell Lockmonsters. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org. # # # Media Contact Rachel Brown rbrown@synergy-pr.com 314.266.7035.