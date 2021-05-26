newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Winery owner Hoffmann Family of Companies adds yacht to growing Augusta footprint

By Nathan Rubbelke
Posted by 
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Naples, Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Companies said Tuesday it plans to add a 96-foot luxury yacht to their growing footprint in Augusta, about 50 miles west of St. Louis. The yacht, named Miss Augusta, is set to begin operating this fall and offer sightseeing tours, private events and connection between Augusta and nearby areas.

www.bizjournals.com
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

954
Followers
2K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Naples, FL
Business
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Naples, FL
Cars
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Saint Louis, MO
Cars
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Augusta, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Yacht#Tours#Miss Augusta#Nearby Areas#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

St. Louis vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in St. Louis: 1. 3535 S Jefferson Ave Apt/Suite S-2 314-685-8721; 2. 4100 Gravois Ave (314) 762-0752; 3. 7334 Lindbergh Blvd (314) 892-8352; 4. 6211 Delmar Blvd (314) 955-3998; 5. 4250 Rusty Rd (314) 892-6428; 6. 4255 Hampton Ave (314) 802-0123; 7. 3431 Union Blvd (314) 381-3007; 8. 7580 Watson Rd (314) 475-5520; 9. 6113 Ridge Ave (314) 230-9050; 10. 4365 Chippewa St #100 (314) 832-2480; 11. 10248 Big Bend Rd 314-965-7076; 12. 10735 W Florissant Ave 314-521-3800; 13. 13455 Manchester Rd 314-822-7200; 14. 4512 Lemay Ferry Rd 314-892-5579; 15. 3900 S Grand Blvd 314-875-0121; 16. 1400 N Grand Blvd 314-534-3853; 17. 10700 Page Ave 314-447-1804; 18. 2315 S Kingshighway Blvd 314-773-2767; 19. 5550 S Grand Blvd 314-352-7122; 20. 7339 Gravois Ave 314-752-0722; 21. 12098 Lusher Rd 314-355-0500; 22. 651 Lemay Ferry Rd 314-631-4769; 23. 1225 Union Blvd 314-367-8211; 24. 2202 Chambers Rd 314-388-1022; 25. 6071 Telegraph Rd 314-846-9265; 26. 3822 S Kingshighway Blvd 314-773-1384; 27. 3300 Brown Rd 314-427-6221; 28. 7199 Natural Bridge Rd 314-382-9926; 29. 4218 Lindell Blvd 314-371-4286; 30. 3920 Hampton Ave 314-351-2100; 31. 3631 Gravois Ave 314-772-4446; 32. 3720 N Kingshighway Blvd 314-383-6721; 33. 5764 S Lindbergh Blvd 314-842-3372; 34. 10741 W Florissant Ave 314-521-3422; 35. 3270 Telegraph Rd 314-845-8544; 36. 7437 Watson Rd 314-687-1216;
Chesterfield, MOPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Mia Rose Holdings adds two partners to support growth

St. Louis-based developer, Mia Rose Holdings has added Joyce Morgan and Nathan Wever as Partners to help grow the firm’s vision to develop high-quality properties that support the growing needs of the surrounding community. Mia Rose Holdings is currently developing several commercial, multi-family and mixed-use properties including Meadows Luxury Living in Lake Saint Louis, The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie, PURE Springdale in Springdale, Arkansas and a 97,000-square-foot youth volleyball and basketball sports complex in Chesterfield, Missouri. Joyce Morgan brings nearly 25 years of construction industry experience to Mia Rose Holdings. Morgan is a partner on key development projects and is the property owner and manager at Mia Rose Holdings’ Timber Ridge multifamily complex in Hillsboro, Missouri. Morgan most recently was the Diversity Coordinator for a large, national general contractor. In that role, she helped hire numerous women and minority contractors and apprentices on prominent local projects. Nathan Wever brings valuable construction and real estate industry expertise to Mia Rose Holdings, including work on public and private projects across the United States, ranging from $1 million to over $200 million. He has more than 16 years of experience in construction engineering, consulting and contracting as well as investment property acquisitions and ownership. As Development Manager, Wever will oversee all aspects of the real estate development process from site acquisition to due diligence through construction to stabilization. He will develop and implement strategic planning, project management and financial oversight for the firm’s commercial development projects. ABOUT MIA ROSE HOLDINGS, LLC Founded in 2014, Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. MRH was formed in 2014 by Tom Kaiman who oversaw more than $1 billion in development during his previous 15 years of design and construction experience. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other athletic facilities. This expertise grew out of Tom Kaiman’s professional hockey career playing for the Arkansas Riverblades, Baton Rouge Kingfish and Lowell Lockmonsters. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org. # # # Media Contact Rachel Brown rbrown@synergy-pr.com 314.266.7035.
RestaurantsPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Italian restaurant in Chesterfield closes

The restaurant, which has been located in Chesterfield at 120 Chesterfield Valley Dr. for 10 years, held its last dinner service this past Saturday. Our inaugural Business of Pride Awards will honor LGBTQ+ business leaders and allies who are successful in their careers, active in their communities, and are advocates for inclusion and equality.
EconomyPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

‘Let’s not be afraid to lead’

In both lobbying and business attraction efforts, Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall said his organization is already making progress in building a stronger voice for the business community. One reason he's excited? A pipeline of 86 potential deals to bring new business to the region.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

UMSL plans for in-person classes, events this fall

The University of Missouri — St. Louis will amend its policies on masks and social distancing for the return of in-person activities on its campus this fall. Our inaugural Business of Pride Awards will honor LGBTQ+ business leaders and allies who are successful in their careers, active in their communities, and are advocates for inclusion and equality.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis distributor, and one of the region’s largest private companies, to go public

A St. Louis distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products announced Friday that it will go public through an initial public offering. Core & Main, based in Maryland Heights and one of the region’s largest private companies with $3.4 billion in annual revenue, filed a registration statement with a form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing its intention to go public.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...