Those who took a ‘leap of faith’ on solar power anxiously await passage of a bill that could determine the future of renewable energy in Illinois

Ky Ajayi was a political science professor for 15 years before he decided to follow the advice he had been giving his students and do something bold. “I told my students to go out and do all the things, and I thought it was time for me to go out and do some things myself,” said Ajayi, who taught at three colleges around Bloomington-Normal in central Illinois. “I took a leap of faith and went to see what was out there.”