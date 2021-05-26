Column: George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter thought his murder would change the world. It didn’t.

#Roommates, today marks the one-year anniversary of the heartbreaking death of George Floyd, who tragically died at the hands of police brutality—but although a life was cut short in the face of violence, positivity still managed to rise to the surface. Immediately following George Floyd’s passing, protestors emerged from all across the country and throughout the world, which was like nothing we had seen since the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. People were (and still are) committed to making their voices heard as the call for justice within the American police force proved to be an issue that required action and not silence.