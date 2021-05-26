newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Column: George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter thought his murder would change the world. It didn’t.

By Dahleen Glanton
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after her father was murdered by police, George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter proclaimed that her “daddy changed the world.”. Oh, how we wish that were true. In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, Gianna saw hundreds of thousands of people of every race take to the streets of America to call for change. People in Britain, France, Germany and Australia protested in solidarity, and for change in their own countries.

Violent CrimesWXIA 11 Alive

'We really thought my brother's death would be the last police brutality case' | George Floyd's family to visit White House one year after his death

WASHINGTON — It’s been one year since the world first witnessed the murder of George Floyd. His final moments were caught on camera by bystanders who begged a former police officer to get off of him. His death led to months of unrest around the nation. Calls for change are still echoing in cities and states, and Tuesday, the family of George Floyd will meet with President Biden at the White House on the anniversary of his death.
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

1 year later: A critical look at how business and legislation changed since George Floyd's murder

WASHINGTON — During the summer of 2020, the chant “Black Lives Matter” rang from every corner of the world, including the DMV. Activists and allies spent weeks protesting, demanding police reform and accountability after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer. Many businesses joined the movement taking to social media to pledge their support.
Violent CrimesFiveThirtyEight

What Has — And Hasn’t — Changed Since George Floyd Was Murdered

Welcome to FiveThirtyEight’s politics chat. The transcript below has been lightly edited. sarah (Sarah Frostenson, politics editor): Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, but where are we as a country a year later? Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin, has since stood trial and been found guilty of all three charges he faced: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. It’s a significant verdict, because it is still so rare for police officers to face legal consequences for misconduct.
Minneapolis, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

How George Floyd changed the world

Wearing “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts and carrying a placard that read “Standing in Solidarity,” protesters poured into the streets of Camden, New Jersey, just days after a White Minneapolis police officer cavalierly asphyxiated with his knee an unarmed Black man, George Floyd. In a country riven by race, it came as a surprise when a Camden police officer approached one of the rally’s principal organizers, an African American mother of three named Yolanda Deaver, to ask an impassioned question:
Minoritiesthenationalnews.com

Did George Floyd's death change US policing?

For nine minutes and 29 seconds, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned George Floyd to the asphalt in front of a grocery shop, his knee slowly digging into Floyd’s neck and extinguishing his life. The videotaped incident shocked America, caused a wave of global outrage and brought into focus...
Minoritiesbbcgossip.com

Looking Back On The One-Year Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Passing & How It Changed The World

#Roommates, today marks the one-year anniversary of the heartbreaking death of George Floyd, who tragically died at the hands of police brutality—but although a life was cut short in the face of violence, positivity still managed to rise to the surface. Immediately following George Floyd’s passing, protestors emerged from all across the country and throughout the world, which was like nothing we had seen since the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. People were (and still are) committed to making their voices heard as the call for justice within the American police force proved to be an issue that required action and not silence.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary: The death toll that shows little has changed since his murder shocked the world

It was when people said this needs to stop. It was when millions of Americans marched to say no more.It was a defiant insistence that what had become business as usual – the routine killing by police of unarmed people of colour in what should be everyday interactions – was no longer acceptable.And yet a year after the murder of 46-year-old George Floyd, the life literally squeezed out of him at a Minneapolis intersection by Derek Chauvin, as worried witnesses urged the officer to stop – and later millions watched around the world – the killings have not stopped.Rather, from...
Miami, FLmiamitimesonline.com

One year later: Did George Floyd make change?

At Miami’s South Pointe Park on Sunday, 13-year-old Egyptia Green led a rally in remembrance of George Floyd, nearly a year after she organized her first Black Lives Matter protest. Green's activism was inspired by the viral video footage of the modern-day lynching where 46-year-old Floyd fell victim to police...
Minoritieskcrw.com

Anniversary of George Floyd’s murder: Southern Californians reflect on a year of change

One year ago this week, George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin. The killing set off the largest civil rights movement the U.S. has seen since the 1960s. For months, millions of Americans took to the streets to protest police brutality and demanded justice for Floyd and others who were killed by police. KCRW talks with Black Southern Californians about how their lives changed in the year since.