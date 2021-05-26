Column: On a walk in a park in a different part of town you can learn surprising things. Try it.

Here’s an idea for how to make your summer more interesting: Visit a park outside your neighborhood. Walk around. Look around. Talk to a stranger.

Do it once. Do it often. In different parks. It will expand your world.

This notion for a summer exploration project came to me on Sunday, when I drove over to Humboldt Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side, in a gentrifying neighborhood that retains a strong Puerto Rican identity. It’s only a few miles from my home, but I hadn’t been there since the pandemic began, and I was eager for a change of scenery.

I was wending my way along the peaceful paths, past blossoming trees and the lagoon, when in the distance I spotted the boathouse.

On one side of the old Prairie style building, big white swan boats idled in the water. On the other side, through the giant open arches, two men stood next to two shiny motorcycles. When I got closer, the men waved and I waved. I walked on.

Humboldt Park owes its beauty in large part to Jens Jensen, the Danish immigrant whose influence shaped many Chicago-area parks in the early 20th century. As I wandered for a while, I appreciated the feeling of traveling back to the days of the Sunday promenade, while occasionally lamenting the litter. I eventually meandered back toward the boathouse.

In the hour since I’d passed by, it had changed. Now big motorbikes were roaring up the road, veering into the parking lot, the riders in their black vests hopping off, milling around.

A police car zoomed in. I flinched, not quite sure why.

But when the officer stepped out of his car, he and one of the men high-fived and laughed, and the crowd kept growing.

“What’s going on here?” I asked the man ushering the big bikes into the lot.

It was the 16th annual motorcycle blessing sponsored by the Christ for Life Motorcycle Club, he explained. Riders were coming from far and wide, and then they were going to ride out to Navy Pier on a beautiful Sunday morning.

As the bikes kept arriving, I thanked him and headed home, glad to have glimpsed a slice of Chicago life I wouldn’t have known existed otherwise.

Afterward, though, I regretted not asking more, so a couple of days later, I found the Christ for Life Motorcycle Club on Facebook and called to talk more about Sunday’s event.

________

Columns are opinion content that reflect the views of the writers.

________

I reached Max Kholodenko, the club vice president. He explained that they were a small group, mostly Puerto Ricans who had grown up in Humboldt Park. He was a Jewish refugee from Ukraine who came to Chicago in 1989 and converted to Christianity.

Kholodenko, who’s 42, teaches physical education and driver’s ed for Chicago Public Schools — “I’m the fun teacher” — and has been riding since he was in his 20s. He and the other club members have bonded over their love of motorcycles and Jesus Christ, the things that also united the 300 or so riders who eventually showed up at Sunday’s blessing.

“The great thing about the motorcycle community is it’s so diverse,” he said. “We have men, women. We had a kid who just got his license and just got his first new bike. We have somebody in their 70s, who’s been riding for 50 years. We had a guy who rode 90 miles from Wisconsin. We have law enforcement, nurses and doctors and teachers, firefighters. Any color and race. We come together with a passion for riding motorcycles and for our faith, knowing there is something greater than us that can keep us safe.”

At the blessing, prayers were said and the club members visited for a moment with each person.

“We went to each and every one,” Kholodenko said, “asking them how they’re doing. So many times, these big, burly bikers were like, ‘my mom is dying of cancer’ or ‘I just lost my job.’”

Making those connections, he said, was part of the mission.

At the end of my call with Kholodenko, I told him I wasn’t sure what I’d do with our conversation, that I was writing about what you can learn from a walk in the park and didn’t know exactly how things would fit together. He assured me that even if I didn’t use it, that was fine.

“The conversation was a blessing,” he said.

And that’s what you can learn from a walk in the park. That when you go somewhere new and talk to someone you don’t know it will almost always be a form of grace.

mschmich@chicagotribune.com