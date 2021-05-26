newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Column: On a walk in a park in a different part of town you can learn surprising things. Try it.

By Mary Schmich, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2EHP_0aBkYU9i00
Victoria Moy relaxes with her dogs, Vincenzo and Emma, while enjoying the nice weather at Palmisano Nature Park in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood on May 19, 2021. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

Here’s an idea for how to make your summer more interesting: Visit a park outside your neighborhood. Walk around. Look around. Talk to a stranger.

Do it once. Do it often. In different parks. It will expand your world.

This notion for a summer exploration project came to me on Sunday, when I drove over to Humboldt Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side, in a gentrifying neighborhood that retains a strong Puerto Rican identity. It’s only a few miles from my home, but I hadn’t been there since the pandemic began, and I was eager for a change of scenery.

I was wending my way along the peaceful paths, past blossoming trees and the lagoon, when in the distance I spotted the boathouse.

On one side of the old Prairie style building, big white swan boats idled in the water. On the other side, through the giant open arches, two men stood next to two shiny motorcycles. When I got closer, the men waved and I waved. I walked on.

Humboldt Park owes its beauty in large part to Jens Jensen, the Danish immigrant whose influence shaped many Chicago-area parks in the early 20th century. As I wandered for a while, I appreciated the feeling of traveling back to the days of the Sunday promenade, while occasionally lamenting the litter. I eventually meandered back toward the boathouse.

In the hour since I’d passed by, it had changed. Now big motorbikes were roaring up the road, veering into the parking lot, the riders in their black vests hopping off, milling around.

A police car zoomed in. I flinched, not quite sure why.

But when the officer stepped out of his car, he and one of the men high-fived and laughed, and the crowd kept growing.

“What’s going on here?” I asked the man ushering the big bikes into the lot.

It was the 16th annual motorcycle blessing sponsored by the Christ for Life Motorcycle Club, he explained. Riders were coming from far and wide, and then they were going to ride out to Navy Pier on a beautiful Sunday morning.

As the bikes kept arriving, I thanked him and headed home, glad to have glimpsed a slice of Chicago life I wouldn’t have known existed otherwise.

Afterward, though, I regretted not asking more, so a couple of days later, I found the Christ for Life Motorcycle Club on Facebook and called to talk more about Sunday’s event.

________

Columns are opinion content that reflect the views of the writers.

________

I reached Max Kholodenko, the club vice president. He explained that they were a small group, mostly Puerto Ricans who had grown up in Humboldt Park. He was a Jewish refugee from Ukraine who came to Chicago in 1989 and converted to Christianity.

Kholodenko, who’s 42, teaches physical education and driver’s ed for Chicago Public Schools — “I’m the fun teacher” — and has been riding since he was in his 20s. He and the other club members have bonded over their love of motorcycles and Jesus Christ, the things that also united the 300 or so riders who eventually showed up at Sunday’s blessing.

“The great thing about the motorcycle community is it’s so diverse,” he said. “We have men, women. We had a kid who just got his license and just got his first new bike. We have somebody in their 70s, who’s been riding for 50 years. We had a guy who rode 90 miles from Wisconsin. We have law enforcement, nurses and doctors and teachers, firefighters. Any color and race. We come together with a passion for riding motorcycles and for our faith, knowing there is something greater than us that can keep us safe.”

At the blessing, prayers were said and the club members visited for a moment with each person.

“We went to each and every one,” Kholodenko said, “asking them how they’re doing. So many times, these big, burly bikers were like, ‘my mom is dying of cancer’ or ‘I just lost my job.’”

Making those connections, he said, was part of the mission.

At the end of my call with Kholodenko, I told him I wasn’t sure what I’d do with our conversation, that I was writing about what you can learn from a walk in the park and didn’t know exactly how things would fit together. He assured me that even if I didn’t use it, that was fine.

“The conversation was a blessing,” he said.

And that’s what you can learn from a walk in the park. That when you go somewhere new and talk to someone you don’t know it will almost always be a form of grace.

mschmich@chicagotribune.com

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
861
Followers
1K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Bridgeport, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautiful Things#Fun Home#Fun Things#Northwest Side#Danish#Navy Pier#Puerto Ricans#Jewish#Christianity#2021 Chicago Tribune#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Humboldt Park#Scenery#Trees#Palmisano Nature Park#Chicago Life#Columns#Grace#Visit Chicagotribune Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘The Chi’ producer plans $60 million film production studio, with goal of creating thousands of jobs in South Shore

The producer of the television series “The Chi” is spearheading plans for a film studio near the Avalon Regal Theater that he hopes will bring thousands of jobs to the South Shore area. Film producer Derek Dudley is joined by a well-known name in Chicago business, Loop Capital Chairman and CEO Jim Reynolds. They both grew up near the site and want to help revive the area through development ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Robert Williams, one of Chicago’s house music gems, recognized for his staying power and finally gets his day

As a boy and native New Yorker, Robert Williams, now 70, would visit his family in Chicago and remembers riding through the city with his aunt. As he grew older, Williams got tired of the rat race in New York and decided Baltimore or Philadelphia was more his speed, until that same aunt convinced him to leave Harlem and give Chicago a chance, Williams recounted. And so it began ... The city of ...
Oak Brook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

'Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel' exhibit tours to Oak Brook

Art, faith and commerce all combine in "Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," which opens Wednesday at Oakbrook Center. Shoppers who may have previously visited the Sears in the Oak Brook shopping mall can now instead marvel at reproductions of 33 Biblical story frescos created during the height of the Italian Renaissance.
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Californiacalories

Top Dessert Spots in Chicago

When I recommend a new restaurant, I always make sure to remind people to save room for dessert. Since dessert really should not be an everyday indulgence, it is important that when you do decide to indulge, you want to make it count. Though some people may argue that there is no such thing as a bad dessert, there are some desserts that are just far better than others. Rather than add a few inches to your waistline trying to find which dessert spots in Chicago are the standouts, I have done my share of taste testing and narrowed it down for you. Read on to learn about the top dessert spots in Chicago.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Proper Title announces new Orland Park location and lead salesperson

Proper Title, LLC, a full-service title insurance firm serving the residential and commercial real estate industry, has announced the opening of a new office at 15643 S. 94th Ave., in Orland Park, Ill., to accommodate its fast-growing business. The firm has hired Kathy Connelly as the lead salesperson of the new southwest suburban office, which marks the 11th closing location for Proper Title across Chicago and its suburbs and its fourth new office in the past two years.
Chicago, ILabc11.com

Sushi To-Go: Master Chef Kaze Chan develops TOGO-makase during pandemic

CHICAGO -- Sushi-san is one of Chicagos premiere Japanese restaurants and home to the citys most esteemed master sushi chef, Kaze Chan. "Were thankful every day that we get to work with Master Chef Kaze-son," said Sushi-san partner Amarit Dulyapaibul. "You'd be hard-pressed to find a sushi restaurant in Chicago or a sushi chef in Chicago that hasn't been in some way informed or trained directly by Kaze."
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
New York City, NYPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Cat Jumps From Fire, Escaping Out Five-Story Window

Who says black cats aren't lucky? One cat jumps from the window of a burning building and sticks the landing. With such heavy topics in the news lately, from the coronavirus pandemic to the airstrikes between Israel and Hamas, a brave black cat jumps into the spotlight to bring a little hope into everyone's day.
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 5/17/21: Inflation fears rising, the future of e-scooters in Chicago, and long working hours are killing us

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the main job of the Federal Reserve, if the Fed should be required to consider whether or not its policy actions make income less or more unequal, the ongoing fears of inflation, how supplemental unemployment benefits have impacted the economy and why the world economy is running low on everything.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There’s a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. “There are people that are born drummers and don’t let it out,” said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...
Chicago, ILPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4: Recreating the Chicago War Zone in Episode 5

Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming on Hulu, finds rebel leader June (Elisabeth Moss) on the run and striking back against tyrannical Gilead. Going northeast with other handmaids in search of the resistance movement, Mayday, she plotted her revenge at a safehouse farm. Then, after being captured and returning to Gilead, June and Janine (Madeline Brewer) escaped to the Chicago war zone to join the resistance in last week’s Episode 5 (“Chicago”).