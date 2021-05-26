newsbreak-logo
Miami, FL

Israeli-Palestinian conflict tests relationship between Black, Jewish Miamians

By C. Isaiah Smalls and
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Phillip Agnew’s 2015 trip to Palestine forever changed his view of conflict in the Middle East. There, the prominent Miami-based social justice advocate saw what he describes as “cold, calculating racism and ethnic cleansing” by the Israeli government: checkpoints that divided mosques; markets with overhead netting to protect Palestinians from having feces or urine thrown on them; a mother who lost her unborn child when Israeli police gassed her home after she refused to leave.

