Israeli-Palestinian conflict tests relationship between Black, Jewish Miamians
Phillip Agnew’s 2015 trip to Palestine forever changed his view of conflict in the Middle East. There, the prominent Miami-based social justice advocate saw what he describes as “cold, calculating racism and ethnic cleansing” by the Israeli government: checkpoints that divided mosques; markets with overhead netting to protect Palestinians from having feces or urine thrown on them; a mother who lost her unborn child when Israeli police gassed her home after she refused to leave.www.miamiherald.com