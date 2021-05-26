Tone-deaf racial comments aside, Coral Gables does the right thing honoring Harriet Tubman | Opinion
Election politicking behind them (or so was claimed), the newly installed city of Coral Gables mayor and commission finally did the right thing Tuesday and reversed a wrong. They voted unanimously to join the county and nine other municipalities in supporting the designation of South Dixie Highway in Miami-Dade County as “Harriet Tubman Highway” in honor of the courageous abolitionist who helped slaves gain their freedom.www.miamiherald.com