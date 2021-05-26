newsbreak-logo
Coral Gables, FL

Tone-deaf racial comments aside, Coral Gables does the right thing honoring Harriet Tubman | Opinion

By Fabiola Santiago
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElection politicking behind them (or so was claimed), the newly installed city of Coral Gables mayor and commission finally did the right thing Tuesday and reversed a wrong. They voted unanimously to join the county and nine other municipalities in supporting the designation of South Dixie Highway in Miami-Dade County as “Harriet Tubman Highway” in honor of the courageous abolitionist who helped slaves gain their freedom.

