‘Debtors’ prison’: Night court, Zoom could help people with suspended licenses in Miami

A Miami-Dade County judge wants to reduce a source of so much of the traffic in the courtrooms he supervises: suspended licenses tied to unpaid fines for minor offenses. “If you ever want to see a grown man cry, come to our court as we’re able to help someone get their license back for the first time,” Judge Steve Leifman said Tuesday during the first meeting of a county task force on suspended licenses. “It’s only because we’re waiving fees. And making it possible for them to get a fresh start.”