How an NFL star and an Austin pit master brought their Tex-Mex barbecue to Miami Lakes

Third-Generation Brothers and Co-Owners Say Thanks with Month-Long Celebration, Special Offers and More. Molina’s Cantina, Houston’s oldest family-owned and operated Tex-Mex restaurant, is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a month-long celebration and everyone is invited to the party! To honor and thank Houstonians who have supported the restaurants over the past eight decades, third-generation owners and brothers Raul III, Ricardo and Roberto Molina, along with their 92-year-old father Raul Molina Jr., are giving back by way of food and drink specials, anniversary parties, commemorative giveaways and other exciting events throughout the month of June. The festivities culminate on July 1, a special day for the Molina family as it was ten years ago, in 2011, that former Mayor Annise Parker proudly proclaimed July 1 “Molina’s Cantina Day” in Houston, Texas.