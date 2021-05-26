newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How an NFL star and an Austin pit master brought their Tex-Mex barbecue to Miami Lakes

By Carlos Frías
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

The first thing Mel Rodriguez did after barbecuing 20 briskets, 20 pork butts, 80 racks of ribs and 100 pounds of sausage over three days and selling out to a hungry Hialeah crowd in an afternoon was sleep for 24 hours. The next thing he did was plan to open...

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue Restaurant#Tex Mex#American Football#Food Drink#Pork Sausage#South Florida#South La#La La#Master#Tex Mex#Unbranded Brewing#Instagram#American Heritage#Texas Style Barbecue#Miami Lakes Hours#Barbecue Starved Miami#Burgers#Prime Grade Brisket#Deep Texas Roots#Jalape O Sausage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
NFLUSA Today

A brief history of NFL's International Series and the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will be packing their bags this season, with a trip to London on the schedule to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami is among the NFL’s most well-represented teams in their International Series — 2021 will mark Miami’s fifth time playing in the United Kingdom going back to the 2007 season. By the time Miami touches the field to face off against Jacksonville, they will be tied for the 2nd-most appearances in the International Series with five games played; trailing only their opponents for this year’s game. Jacksonville will have eight appearances as of this season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL schedule release: 3 pivotal matchups for Miami Dolphins

The NFL Schedule release came and went and excitement abounds for another impending NFL season. The Miami Dolphins kick off their 2021 season just like they did in 2020 – in Foxboro against the hated New England Patriots. The team hopes for a different outcome this time around with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa manning the ship and some new, explosive weapons in tow. The Dolphins added to an already solid roster through the 2021 NFL Draft and the results should be promising for 2021 and beyond.
nflmocks.com

Miami Dolphins dominated 2021 NFL Draft with high value picks

The 2021 NFL Draft process is finally over, and a few teams did a great job getting value and adding talented players to their roster. One team did this better than anyone else: the Miami Dolphins. The Miami Dolphins came into the draft with two first-round picks, two second-round picks,...
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki has some sarcastic fun with reporters

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Mike Gesicki #88 and Nick O'Leary #83 of the Miami Dolphins take the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) The Miami Dolphins made tight end...
PGA Tour

A showcase of Memphis’ best barbecue, The Pit returns to TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational today announced the return of “The Pit,” a fan activation featuring four of the most popular barbecue joints in Memphis – Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous. Located between the eighth green and ninth tee in the shade of the former grain silos, The Pit is back to serve a host of Memphis barbecue staples for fans on site as the world’s best players return to compete at TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8. “We’re excited to bring The Pit back to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as we prepare to welcome ticketed spectators back to TPC Southwind this August,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “The Pit became a fan favorite among places to eat and hang out on the golf course in 2019, so we’re delighted to again partner with four restaurants that are home to some of the best barbecue Memphis has to offer and showcase their signature menu staples during tournament week this year.”
NFLdolphinstalk.com

How Will The Miami Dolphins Approach the 2021 Season?

The seasons in which hoping that the Miami Dolphins could at least be gracious in defeat throughout the season are starting to look more and more like a distant memory. Given what the ‘Fins were able to show last season, plus some great off-season moves both in the free agency market and the draft it’s time to step up and take the AFC by storm. NFL odds experts have all taken notice of what’s going down in the MIA and are starting to ride the wave of the Dolphins being a dominant squad this season with an ease not seen in prior seasons.
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins will get little value from cutting players post-June 1

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Jakeem Grant #19 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) June 1st is right around the corner and several teams may be making...
Thrillist

Why Tex-Mex Barbecue Is More Tradition Than Trend

The food style mashup has deep roots in Mexican-American cooking. Texas barbecue and Tex-Mex are beloved cuisines that, like many things in Texas, have a larger-than-life reputation. Visitors come from the corners of the world to sample Central Texas brisket, and Tex-Mex is imitated—sometimes even successfully—all over the country. It’s...
Houston, TXthekatynews.com

Molina’S Cantina, Houston’s Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Tex-Mex Restaurant Celebrates 80 Years

Third-Generation Brothers and Co-Owners Say Thanks with Month-Long Celebration, Special Offers and More. Molina’s Cantina, Houston’s oldest family-owned and operated Tex-Mex restaurant, is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a month-long celebration and everyone is invited to the party! To honor and thank Houstonians who have supported the restaurants over the past eight decades, third-generation owners and brothers Raul III, Ricardo and Roberto Molina, along with their 92-year-old father Raul Molina Jr., are giving back by way of food and drink specials, anniversary parties, commemorative giveaways and other exciting events throughout the month of June. The festivities culminate on July 1, a special day for the Molina family as it was ten years ago, in 2011, that former Mayor Annise Parker proudly proclaimed July 1 “Molina’s Cantina Day” in Houston, Texas.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Notes: Image released for future Midtown Velvet Taco building

An image has been released related to the future Midtown building to accommodate Velvet Taco, with onsite work set to start. The Dallas-based fast-casual concept will operate at 1911 Broadway, a site that previously featured a since-razed building home to Rack Room and Blue Bar. According to a permit valued at about $380,000, Franklin-based Venture Construction will oversee the job.
Atlanta Magazine

Barbecue is smokin’ in Atlanta: What’s next for Bryan Furman, Fox Bros., Lake & Oak, and more

The past few weeks have brought a flurry of announcements from some of the most popular pitmasters in Atlanta and the Southeast. Celebrity pitmaster Rodney Scott is bringing his popular ‘cue to Atlanta, while local mainstays like Fox Bros. are expanding even further into the city. The timing couldn’t be better, with summer right around the corner and family and friends finally dining together as Covid-19 vaccination rates continue to climb.
Posted by
FanSided

How Miami football can beat Alabama

One of the great things about walking into a football game that everyone expects you to lose is that you actually have everything to gain. This is exactly what the Miami football team is going to be up against when it takes on Alabama for the season opener. It’s only...