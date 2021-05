On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, we talk about the ins and outs of redistricting in Illinois. During the show, NPR Illinois’ Hannah Meisel and St. Louis Public Radio’s Eric Schmid and Jason Rosenbaum discuss how Illinois is one of a few states where Democrats have complete control over the process. And while Illinois Republicans haven’t exactly set the world on fire in elections in recent years, the decision to go forward with redistricting now is generating controversy for a number of reasons.