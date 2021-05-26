Microsoft updates Linux Windows Terminal, Package Manager and Subsystem
During this week’s Microsoft Build 2021 developer conference Microsoft has announced the update of its Windows Terminal, Package Manager and Subsystem for Linux. The new update comes on the second birthday of the Windows Terminal and is now available as version 1.9 to Windows Terminal Preview and migrates Windows Terminal to version 1.8 and both are available from Github and the Microsoft app store depending on your preference.www.geeky-gadgets.com