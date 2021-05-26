newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft updates Linux Windows Terminal, Package Manager and Subsystem

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During this week’s Microsoft Build 2021 developer conference Microsoft has announced the update of its Windows Terminal, Package Manager and Subsystem for Linux. The new update comes on the second birthday of the Windows Terminal and is now available as version 1.9 to Windows Terminal Preview and migrates Windows Terminal to version 1.8 and both are available from Github and the Microsoft app store depending on your preference.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Windows Update#Windows Powershell#Linux#Microsoft Corp#Microsoft Store#App#Microsoft Build 2021#The Windows Terminal#Powershell#Windows Terminal Preview#Subsystem#Package Manager#App Store#Console#Developer#Default#Technology News#Quake Mode#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Software
Related
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

How to Update Samsung SSD Firmware on Linux

(Other stories by Anonymous) Most of you know how to apply software updates. Now Samsung made it easy for Linux users to apply SSD firmware upgrade quickly too. No more Windows or USB disk creation. Apply firmware updates from the comfort of your Linux desktop GUI or CLI method via the LVFS.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Manage Bluetooth Devices on Linux Using bluetoothctl

Bluetooth is one of the most effective ways of connecting multiple hardware devices to your computer wirelessly. Knowing how to manage Bluetooth devices is vital as more wireless gadgets are gaining recognition among users. Bluetoothctl is an interactive and easy-to-use tool for controlling Bluetooth devices. It is the main utility...
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

10 Linux Mail Clients + 7 Terminal Mail Clients

In this article we are going to review 17 mail clients for Linux divided in two parts. The first part is going to be mail clients for the GUI and the second part is going to be mail clients for the terminal.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Run A Linux Server from Mac with X Window System's XQuartz

(Other stories by Anonymous) Want to run graphical programs remotely from a Linux or FreeBSD server on your macOS securely? Try this guide that explains how to run Linux GUI apps such as Matlab/Mathematica/X11 app and others from your school's Linux server and display them on your Mac locally.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Google Chrome will soon load pages faster on Windows, Linux and macOS

Google is working on an update for its web browser Chrome that will improve the speeds of clients for Windows, Linux and macOS. As reported by Windows Latest, Google is planning to introduce support for “back-forward cache” on desktop platforms with Google Chrome 92. The feature, which has long be available on Android, enables instantaneous page loading when users click the “back” or “forward” buttons.
Computersmakeuseof.com

Make Your Linux Xfce Desktop Look Like Retro Windows With Chicago95

Remember when operating systems had style? If you're running a Linux device with the Xfce window manager, you can bring that style back with Chicago95. This theming system will automatically configure your desktop to appear nearly identical to the beloved Windows 95 operating system. What Is Chicago95?. Customization is one...
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How To Manage Linux Servers With Cockpit

Managing a network of Linux servers used to require using a terminal emulator to ssh into each of your servers. To update a local firewall rule, system administrators had to learn arcane iptables commands to add the right incoming and outgoing ports. To add a new local user required running useradd with the necessary options. And to check free space on the local filesystems, Linux administrators likely ran df and du commands on each storage system.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to add a New Profile in Windows Terminal

In this article, we will show you how to add a new profile to Windows Terminal. Windows Terminal is a multi-tabbed command-line tool for Windows 10 that lets you run different command line emulators or tools in different tabs. For this, you have to add the tool as a new profile to Windows Terminal.
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft to Broaden Windows 10 Color Management Support

A new Windows Insider build reveals that Microsoft is working to expand color management support in Windows for creative applications that run afoul of HDR. “HDR mode changes the behavior of some creative and artistic apps that use International Color Consortium (ICC) display color profiles, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom Classic, and CorelDraw (amongst others),” Microsoft notes in a blog post. “In the past, these apps were limited to targeting the sRGB color gamut.”
Computersphoronix.com

Wine 6.9 Released With More Improvements For Running Windows Apps/Games On Linux

Wine 6.9 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for running Windows applications and games on Linux and other Unix-like platforms. Wine 6.9 continues the work on converting their libraries to portable executable (PE) format with the WPCAP library now being PE. Wine 6.9 also has support for paper forms in the print spooler and more math functions from Musl libc implemented in the C runtime.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM is missing or corrupt

Some Windows may encounter an error where they can not start Windows because an important system file is missing or corrupted. This is the error message you may see:. Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:. \Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM. Windows failed to load because the system registry...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Enabling Linux for your managed Chromebooks

The Linux container on Chrome OS still feels a bit “Beta” in my opinion but it does offer up some useful additions to the Chromebook toolbox. Apart from giving you a new set of productivity tools, the terminal is a great way to learn your way around the Linux command-line interface. Whether you’re teaching a class on Linux how-to or using the Debian-based container for serious development, Crostini is disabled by default on managed Chrome OS devices and you’ll need access to an IT admin or the Admin Console to enable it.
ComputersTechRepublic

Linux 101: What's a tiling window manager?

If you're looking to up your productivity and efficiency on the Linux desktop, Jack Wallen thinks you might benefit from a tiling window manager. Learn what these types of desktops can do for you. If you're new to Linux, you've probably never heard of a tiling window manager. If you're...