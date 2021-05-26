Letters: KC readers discuss protecting Missouri, ‘woke’ words and stopping gun deaths
At least 86 people lost their lives from a catastrophic cyclone in India earlier this month, and many more may die because of the resulting disruption to the nation’s response to the pandemic. Thousands are dying from COVID-19 each day, and humanitarian crises such as disasters present another obstacle. Health infrastructures are weakened and funding can be haphazard, resulting in dire health situations for an already vulnerable population.www.kansascity.com